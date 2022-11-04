Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Go Back Up? Investors Are Getting Interested in Metacade (MCADE) Presale

Alongside Bitcoin, Dogecoin is likely one of the cryptocurrencies even your parents and grandparents have heard of. It was everywhere in 2021, but after a dramatic tumble in 2022’s bear market, many crypto investors have been left wondering, “will Dogecoin go back up?”. While the answer is ultimately uncertain, a new project called Metacade has been attracting some attention from the Dogecoin community.

In this article, we’re going to discuss the question, “Will Dogecoin go back up?” and why Metacade could soon overtake the top meme coin.

Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Go Back Up? Most Likely

Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped into the public eye in 2021 after a series of tweets from Elon Musk sent DOGE soaring to incredible heights. The meme token was even recently featured in an episode of Rick and Morty ! But for those who missed out on the epic DOGE rally of 2021, most have been asking, “will Dogecoin go back up?”.

Despite having little real-world utility, Dogecoin has gained favor amongst crypto investors and tech giants alike, with Google recently announcing it would accept Dogecoin as payment for cloud services, according to FxStreet.com . Given what looks to be a floor in DOGE’s price, investors could soon be rewarded for their faith in the number one meme coin.

So will Dogecoin go back up? It’s ultimately impossible to say. But given that it still maintains a loyal fanbase and is trading well below its peak of $0.74, with a worth of $0.058 in October 2022, there’s a strong chance that DOGE will rise once again in the next crypto bull market.

What is Metacade (MCADE)?

Metacade is setting itself up to be a community hub that’s putting itself at the centre of the upcoming gaming revolution. It’s a platform where gamers, crypto investors, Web3 enthusiasts, developers, and entrepreneurs go to explore the extraordinary world of GameFi .

Metacade’s primary objective is to be a key driving force in the GameFi industry. It’s not only aiming to be the number one destination for learning about and earning more from Play2Earn, but also fostering the industry’s most talented developers and helping gamers find their place working with their passion.

Why Are Investors Interested in Metacade (MCADE)?

Community-Centric Vision

The team behind Metacade understands the impact that the gaming community has on the industry as a whole. Simply put, without the community, there is no gaming industry. That’s why building a platform with the community first is at the heart of Metacade’s philosophy. No matter the reasons for using the platform, Metacade intends to offer its users outstanding value at every step.

Giving Back to the Players

Part of this plan is to allow users to feel the benefits of the value they give the Metacade platform directly. Traditionally, platforms encourage their users to review or help one another without rewarding them for it, allowing the platform to capture the value generated. Instead, if you post a review, offer some alpha, or generate content that helps others understand the world of GameFi, you’re paid MCADE tokens for your role in contributing to the community.

Funding Community-Backed Titles

Rewarding users is just the start of Metacade’s value proposition. In 2023, Metacade is launching Metagrants, a way for the community to decide on what games they want to see developed. Developers will enter their ideas into a competition for Metacade’s users to vote on, and the winner receives funding from the treasury. Winning developers can even use Metacade’s built-in testing environment to gather actionable feedback from the users most passionate about their project.

Work and Play on the Same Platform

Metacade offers plenty of ways for users to boost their Play2Earn income, but their plans to launch a job board in 2024 might replace a player’s regular income entirely. Using Metacade, you’ll be able to find work ranging from testing games for a few hours a week to a senior developer role with a leading Play2Earn game studio. Even if your talents lie elsewhere, you’re bound to find an opportunity that suits you with Metacade.

Letting the Community Take Control

Eventually, there will come a time when the Metacade community is ready to spread its wings and become a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) . When this happens, the core Metacade team will step down and allow community members to take their place. Once this happens, the Metacade community will have complete autonomy, forming the world’s first player-owned virtual arcade.

Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Go Back Up? Metacade (MCADE) Could Rise Even More

As established, the answer to “will Dogecoin go back up?” is likely to be yes. But for DOGE to deliver those gains seen in 2021 again, it’s logical to assume that the same amount of hype, or more, would be needed to fuel a DOGE rally. While this might occur, expecting new tricks from an old dog is questionable at best.

Meanwhile, Metacade has everything to see the same epic rise. It not only has the potential to grow a massive community, but it actually offers something outside of just being a meme token: utility. And while Dogecoin was fueled purely by speculation, Metacade will be fueled by the exponential growth the GameFi industry will see over the coming years. If Metacade can follow the same path as Dogecoin, then it could easily overtake DOGE and become one of the most talked-about tokens of 2023.

In summary, will Dogecoin go back up? Probably, but not as much as Metacade.

