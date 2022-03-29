The 94th Oscars shall be remembered for at least one unexpected event: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the ceremony after the latter insulted Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith went on to win the Best Actor Academy Award.

The Will Smith Slap Token (Will Smith Inu) was quick to pop into existence. It is trading on UniSwap and PancakeSwap.

Look no further than this short article for all the details on Will Smith Inu: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy Will Smith Inu now.

Top places to buy Will Smith Inu now

As WSI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase WSI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy WSI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for WSI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including WSI.

What is Will Smith Inu?

The trading volume generated by Will Smith Inu has been almost $3.7 million in less than 24 hours. The token is still rising: according to Nomics, it has gained 36.24% so far today.

Leading media reported that the creator of WSI made around $33,000 in ether. After subtracting contract setup and liquidity costs, this comes to a net profit of $20,000 in several hours.

OpenSea data shows that a newly set up organization called Will Smith Slap DAO sold NFTs worth 13.3 ether in less than 24 hours. At current prices, that’s over $40,000.

Should I buy Will Smith Inu today?

Leading analysts answer with a collective and resounding “no.” WSI might have the fate of last year’s Squid Token. It is extremely volatile as a new asset as well. It has some indications of a rug pull.

Will Smith Inu price prediction

There is no official price prediction for the token as of yet. Cryptocurrency analysts have not committed to any sort of forecast. Nomics data shows its current price is $0.0000000113.

Will Smith Inu on social media