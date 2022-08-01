The price of Wing Finance token has been on the rise in the past few days, especially since Thursday, July 28. The price skyrocketed to hit a high above $53 on Friday, July 29 before taking a major dive to its current price of $16.69. WING token has gained about 167.8% over the past 7 days and it is still bullish.

Nevertheless, investors believe that last week’s price hike is a pointer that the WING token could jump to higher highs in the coming days. After all, it is currently trading at more than triple its price on July 27, which is about five days ago.

To help investors and traders who want to take advantage of the Wing Finance token especially now that it has dropped from its Friday’s high, Coinjournal has created this brief article to help with identifying the best places to buy WING tokens.

Best places to buy Wing Finance token

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

Swapzone

Swapzone is a crypto exchange aggregator that operates as a gateway between the cryptocurrency community and exchange services. Swapzone aims to provide a convenient interface, safe user flow, and crystal-clear data for users to find the best exchange rates among the whole cryptocurrency market.

What is Wing Finance?

Wing Finance, commonly just referred to as Wing, is a credit-based, decentralized platform that is designed for crypto-asset lending and cross-chain communication between Decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.

It aims at making crypto lending services more inclusive via a credit evaluation module that eliminates the need for use of collateral in borrowing. It also allows for the creation of new blockchain projects.

Wing uses decentralized governance (DAO) coupled with a risk control mechanism to develop a relationship between creditors, borrowers, and guarantors. This has increased the number of projects using the platform and also increased accessibility to crypto lending and borrowing services to users

Wing has successfully managed to tackle the problem of over-collateralization that plagues the DeFi industry by using the Wing DAO. The DAO has built a credit-based DeFi protocol that runs on the Ontology (ONT) blockchain and it allows users to also take part in the decision-making, operations, and product design processes.

Should I buy the WING coin today?

If you are looking for a cryptocurrency that has shown signs of taking off in the coming days, especially in the wake of the recent crypto market meltdown, then Wing Finance could be a good choice.

Nevertheless, you should take caution since the crypto market is extremely volatile as just witnessed with WING over the weekend where its price rose to above $53 and dived below $20 in a matter of five days.

Wing Finance price prediction

A majority believe that Wing Finance the hike on Friday was just a warm-up and it could be poised for a major take off especially following the rising activity on the Wing platform.

Wing platform recently launched the Wing NFT Pool and announced the Wing x Flamingo Joint Event and Wing Polkapets NFT Airdrop Update.

All eyes are on a target price of $60 before the end of this week.

Wing Finance social media coverage

🚨UPGRADE ANNOUNCEMENT #Wing Flash Pools are undergoing an upgrade from 3:00 am on 1st August for optimization of $WING distribution model. 🙌 Users will be informed when the upgrade is complete.#DeFi pic.twitter.com/cSvGoRyAy0 — Wing (nft.wing.finance💙) (@Wing_Finance) August 1, 2022