Winz.io, a leading cryptocurrency casino, has announced the launch of Winz.io Sports, the crypto sportsbook providing access to over 22,000 monthly events across all major sports and esports.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the team said the launch of Winz.io Sports Sports marks a significant milestone for the popular cryptocurrency casino.

The platform complements the existing casino experience spanning over 5,000 games by reputable developers and creators. The launch of this platform fulfills Winz.io’s dream of providing exposure to crypto sports betting.

The Winz.io sportsbook enables users to enjoy exciting opportunities. Users can wager on their favorite teams, leagues, and tournaments.

According to the team, launching the platform close to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar means football enthusiasts will have a new avenue to bet on their national teams. Furthermore, Winz.io Sports will offer access to thousands of live events every month, spanning popular sports like football, tennis, basketball, and other sports.

Players also have the opportunity to take advantage of a new and exciting bonus. By entering the code SPORTS when making a deposit, players unlock a risk-free bet bonus of up to $20 and a 100% deposit bonus of up to $500, the team added.

Winz.io added that, like other bonuses, promotions, and events it had organised, there are no wagering requirements. However, bonus terms will apply to the risk-free bet bonus and the 100% deposit bonus.

The team said its decision to never impose wagering requirements on bonuses and promotions helps set its platform apart from its competitors.

Winz.io said users can deposit and withdraw funds via Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) on Winz.io Sports. The casino branch also supports Tether (USDT), Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Tron (TRX), the team added.

With the launch of Winz.io, the company said it now offers thousands more reasons for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to check out its casino and sportsbook offerings.

Winz.io is a cryptocurrency-friendly casino that was launched in April 2020. The goal of Winz.io casino is to offer a fair and fast crypto-gambling experience. All the bonuses and rewards won in promotions at Winz.io come with no wagering requirements.