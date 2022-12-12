World Cup is more exciting with Welcome bonus up to 5,000 USDT from Coinplay

Willemstad, Curaçao, 12th December, 2022, Chainwire

Coinplay is a licensed crypto sportsbook which gives an opportunity to the player to place a bet with more than 40 cryptocurrencies. Players from across the globe can have access to the large number of odds provided at the Coinplay platform and after a detailed study, a bet can be placed. A player can also place his bet with 5 different cryptocurrencies at a single time from one account.

The FIFA World Cup is going on and the group stage is over and we are now entering the knockout stage of the tournament. Coinplay brings an opportunity for the players to get a 100% welcome bonus on their first deposit and up to 5,000 USDT will be awarded. This offer immediately doubles the stake for a player allowing them to place more debts.

Coinplay has a large collection of sports and esports to place bets and if a player is bored by placing bets, he can enter the world of casinos and live casinos at Coinplay. The website is designed in such a way that it becomes easier for a player to understand it and study the odds before placing the bets. To make sure that players from every corner of the world can participate, Coinplay provides 30 plus languages to understand the system.

Both the desktop and mobile versions are available in the market of Coinplay and the interface of both versions is easy to use. A player can log in to both versions at the same time with the same account. The registration process is also easy and Coinplay has a step-by-step description of how to register. The registration process is quite similar to any other social media website and a player needs to verify his email and decide on a password. The first deposit can be made with a flat currency using Visa or Mastercard and eventually can be converted into crypto.

Key features of Coinplay’s sportsbook and casino include:

Large number of odds to bet on

User-friendly interface

Easy to register

100% welcome bonus

Flat currency can be transferred to crypto easily

More than 40 cryptocurrencies are accepted

Offers on every major tournament

It is the football world cup season and Coinplay is running a special offer for every player . If a player bets over 2 USDT on a world cup match, he will get a lottery ticket and every lottery ticket gives a player a chance to win one of nine prizes of up to 4,000 USDT. With the help of these additional prizes, a player gets an opportunity to bet more and win more at Coinplay.

About Coinplay

Coinplay has been launched in November 2022. It’s a new platform with many options to place a bet on sporting events and play slots or casino games. Coinplay welcomes new users with a 100% Welcome bonus of up to 5,000 USDT, which is a great chance to double players’ first deposit! One of the key features of Coinplay are their user-friendly modern interface, support for more than 40 crypto coins, fiat-crypto exchange via third-party widget, and thousands of options of what to bet on, or which game to play.

