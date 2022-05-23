The live Wrapped Luna token price today is $0.000189 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $9 million. Wrapped Luna token is up 8.61% in the last 24 hours.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the Wrapped Luna token, including whether and where to buy Wrapped Luna if you choose.

Top places to buy Wrapped Luna now

As WLUNA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase WLUNA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy WLUNA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for WLUNA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including WLUNA.

What is Wrapped Luna?

Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is a token on the Ethereum Mainnet that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on this blockchain. It is a separate ERC-20 token created to track LUNA’s value.

WLUNA was designed to allow LUNA owners to hold, trade, and take part in DeFi dApps on Ethereum. You can exchange 1 LUNA for 1 WLUNA and vice versa through a WLUNA partner. WLUNA requires 14 network confirmations.

Should I buy Wrapped Luna today?

Wrapped Luna can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Wrapped Luna price prediction

GOV Capital is extremely bullish on WLUNA, forecasting it will trade for $157.24 in a year and for $454 in 5 years. Wallet Investor makes a similar prediction, but warns it may be highly unrealistic due to the nature of Wrapped Luna.

Price Prediction seems more reasonable. They predict a minimum price of $0.22 and a maximum of $0.27 in 2025.

