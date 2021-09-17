The Xenon Pay (X2P) token has seen a magnificent rise for the second consecutive day

The Xenon Pay token is heading for the moon with a record price rise that started from the $0.000000001775 level and does not seem to be ending anytime soon. The X2P token is currently trading at $0.18. This gargantuan rise was achieved in just 48 hours! The coin has continued its relentless march with 168% returns in the past 24 hours.

How & where to buy Xenon Pay in the UK and elsewhere

In order to trade Xenon Pay, you will need to sign up on a broker/exchange platform. The entire process is simple and can be completed quickly. You will need to provide a username, password and email address while signing up. The platform will then ask you to submit proof of identity and address to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. Avoid using decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are not regulated.

The market today is flooded with many identical platforms and a new user can easily get confused since most of these sites offer similar features. We have searched the market and selected two of the best platforms where you can trade cryptocurrencies with ease.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy X2P with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy X2P with Binance today

What is Xenon Pay?

The Xenon Pay network is a payment solutions provider built on the BSC blockchain but also provides cross-chain functionality. It has a wallet and is building an exchange along with a Xenon Pay card for cross border payments. The network makes use of the X2P token that can also be staked for earning a passive income.

Should I buy X2P today?

The Xenon Pay network is an outlier and has surprised many seasoned investors. Such record gains are not reproduced every day even by strong tokens which is why X2P could be a coin to watch. The early adopters are already sitting on huge returns but the coin could possibly rally further if the uptrend continues.

Below is the weekly chart for X2P that shows twin price spikes, the first took the coin to the $0.06 level yesterday and the second took it to the $0.16 level where it has established a stable base.

X2P weekly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.