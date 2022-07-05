XRP turns bullish and has up to 18% potential upsurge

Ripple’s XRP has gained by 4% in 24 hours.

Most cryptocurrencies are having relief rallies.

Technical indicators suggest that the XRP relief rally could continue in the short term.

After staging a bear market for a week, Ripple’s RP/USD is making a comeback. As of the time of writing, the cryptocurrency had returned more than 4% in the past 24 hours. There is no immediate trigger for the gains in XRP. However, a quick look into the crypto sector showed most cryptocurrencies are gaining. Bitcoin was up 6.28%, while Ethereum had returned at least 10%. So, was Tuesday’s gains a relief or a lasting rally?

Cryptocurrencies are known for their high volatility. Of late, they have become pegged to macro-events, including policy actions by central banks. We do not view the current macro-events as positive yet. It then follows that the gains posted in the last 24 hours are merely speculative. They do not indicate a long-term comeback in cryptocurrencies. Investors could still be looking for short-term opportunities in a beaten-down market. We believe that XRP is one of the cryptocurrencies that can offer short-term returns.

XRP stages a relief rally at a key support zone

Source – TradingView

From the technical outlook, XRP is bullish after retesting the support of $0.31. The 14-day and 21-day moving averages have joined the support, suggesting a short-term bull run. The MACD line crossed above the moving average line, confirming a bullish push. We believe XRP is set for further gains in the next few days. Investors should still monitor the trade as the market remains largely bearish. The potential targets are $0.34, a short-term resistance, and an established level of $0.38.

Summary

XRP is gaining as sentiment improves in the crypto sector. The longer trend is still bearish. The cryptocurrency could continue rising but will find resistance at $0.34 and $0.38.