XRP v XLM – Why this could be the year XRP takes off

An end to the case with the SEC could be a game-changer

Key Points:

XLM and XRP target the trillion-dollar cross-border payments market.

XRP has underperformed XLM due to issues with the SEC.

A good ending to the Ripple/SEC case could see XRP go parabolic in 2022.

XRP Ledger is a public blockchain that provides developers with an open-source foundation for executing the most demanding projects. This low latency, fast and reliable ledger has features like an easy development environment to help reduce time spent in coding which ultimately makes it more efficient than other alternatives out there today! It is also environmentally friendly.

Stellar is a network for currencies and payments that allows users to create, send or trade digital representations of all forms of money. It’s designed so the world's financial systems can work together on one single system – it offers faster speeds than typical blockchain-based networks while being cheaper in terms of both time & energy consumption!

Which one is a better buy?

Both Stellar and XRP are pretty good buys at current prices. Their fundamentals are pretty strong, too. They both target one of the largest markets in finance, and that’s the trillion-dollar cross-border payments market.

Over the past year, XLM has outperformed XRP, and for good reason. Since 2020, XRP has been fighting a legal battle with the SEC. This has held it back all through, while XLM has had its run alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

However, things could change in 2022. Most analysts are in consensus that the case may not drag further than 2022. There is also speculation that Ripple could win the case.

If this happens, then things could turn pretty well for XRP. In fact, it could be the wildcard that could see XRP rally and reclaim its position as the 3rd largest cryptocurrency, one that it held for many years.

That said, Stellar, too, has a lot going for it, especially in terms of its ecosystem growth. As such, it makes sense to have both in a crypto portfolio.