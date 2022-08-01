XRP’s mini breakout faces bear pressure as bullish momentum fades

Ripple reported a 50% jump in XRP sales in the second quarter

The token has pushed above a consolidation channel, but buyer power is weak

Investors should watch price action at $0.37

Ripple XRP/USD has seen an unprecedented demand lately. A recent report indicated that Ripple sold $409 million worth of XRP tokens in the second quarter. The sales were double that of the previous quarter. That suggested an increase in its On-Demand Liquidity service. The increase in demand could be attributed to investors’ expectations of a price surge. That relates to potential positive outcomes from the case with the SEC.

Despite the second quarter sales, XRP remained in the trenches. It held to a bottom of $0.3 up to mid-July. Ripple attributed the low price of XRP to macro issues and protocol-specific developments. Of course, notwithstanding, the SEC case could go either way.

Still, investors have been optimistic about XRP price recovery. After the price remained in a consolidation zone for nearly 2 months, it broke out on July 30. The breakout occurred after the price pierced through the $0.37 resistance. However, we see this as a mini-breakout as the token has to overcome another tackle at $0.40. That explains why bulls’ power remains weak. However, XRP remains on course for stronger gains and should be on investors’ watch list.

XRP retreats to resistance-turned support after the latest breakout

Source – TradingView

On the daily technical outlook, XRP has touched the $0.37 breakout level after the latest correction. The MACD indicators are bullish on the token, although the momentum is waning. Investors should watch $0.37 for a potential bullish reversal. If XRP breaks below the level, it could slip back to the consolidation zone once more.

Summary

XRP remains in bullish momentum, but bears are pushing the price lower. We need to watch $0.37 for a bullish reversal.