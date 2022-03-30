XT.COM and Nuvei join forces to facilitate user onboarding

Nuvei Corporation and XT.COM have partnered to facilitate the onboarding of new users, CoinJournal learned from a press release.

The collaboration between XT and Nuvei via the latter’s Simplex cryptocurrency on/off ramp solution will make it easier for users to fund their accounts through convenient payment methods.

Numerous ways to fund an account

XT.COM is one of the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges. The partnership intends to make many new users familiar with the XT.COM platform.

It’s possible to fund an account via bank transfer, credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, etc. Users have fast and seamless access to over a hundred crypto assets.

More than 30M users

XT.COM has more than 300,000 active monthly users. The world's first social-infused exchange has over 30 million users in total.

They can acquire crypto assets conveniently and securely directly on the platform thanks to the integration of Nuvei's leading payment processing solution.

Myriad of tools available

The exchange offers access to a wide range of products, including interest-free margin, fiat, spot, derivatives trading, coin staking, and ETF instruments. Users can access the XT.COM platform via iOs and Android on laptop, desktop, and mobile.

Through the partnership with XT.COM, Nuvei grows its reach into various regions across Europe, Asia, and North America. Among XT.COM’s partners are Btok in Asia and Tapatalk in North America and Europe.

Weber Woo, CEO of XT.COM commented:

Crypto is accepted more and more by society. But how to connect from fiat to crypto, that is the biggest barrier for most users. By cooperating with Simplex by Nuvei we can help users from all over the world to easily enter the crypto world.

Philip Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei added:

We are delighted to support XT.COM with our global on-ramp solution. Our partnership will enable millions of new users to join the cryptocurrency ecosystem with the familiar eCommerce experience of using everyday payment methods.