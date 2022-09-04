XT.COM, the first social digital asset exchange platform, announced the listing of Lovely Inu ($LOVELY). The LOVELY/Tether trading pair launched on September 3 according to a press release.

The new listing aims to offer users an immersive, safe experience with a competitive trading edge. To be eligible for trading, users began depositing on September 2.

An innovative utility currency

LOVELY uses Binance Smart Chain’s reliable BEP-20 token standard. The decentralized utility token was created with very low gas fees and 10x faster block speed. Its total market supply is around 55 trillion.

The LOVELY token has a vast, meaningful crypto product ecosystem, which includes the LOVELY wallet, swap, launchpad, and exchange. Its main function will be as an exchange medium to access all the crypto services mentioned above. Token holders can buy products and pay fees on the platform with it.

Traders can start withdrawing the token on September 4, 2022, at 10:00 UTC.

About Lovely Inu and XT.com

Lovely Inu is a meme coin and decentralized launchpad platform based on BEP-20 and running on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

XT.com was founded in 2018. It has more than 6 million registered users, over 40 million ecosystem users, and more than 500,000 users who are active monthly.