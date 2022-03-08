After an extended series of losses that threatened to expel Yearn Finance’s native token YFI from the top 100 biggest coins by market cap, it has finally started to regain value.

If you want to know what Yearn Finance is, if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy its token YFI now, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy YFI now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy YFI with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy YFI with eToro today Disclaimer

What is YFI?

Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.

Its goal is to simplify the ever-expanding DeFi space for investors who are not technically minded or who wish to interact in a less committal manner than serious traders.

After its launch in February 2020, it saw huge growth as new products debuted and developers released in-house token YFI.

Yearn.finance makes use of various bespoke tools to act as an aggregator for DeFi protocols such as Curve, Compound and Aave, bringing those who stake cryptocurrency the highest possible yield.

Should I buy YFI today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

YFI price prediction

Long Forecast anticipates a bull run until 2024, when the coin will trade between $25,867 and $22,299.

Coin Price Forecast predicts YFI will trade for $28,666 at the end of this year, around $8,000 more than it’s worth now.

In the first half of next year, the Yearn Finance price will reach $29,416, then drop down to just below $26,000 in the second half.

YFI on social media