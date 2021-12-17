The live yearn.finance price today is $26,107 with a 24-hour trading volume of $466.5 million. Yearn Finance is up 24% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Yearn Finance, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Yearn Finance now

What is Yearn Finance?

Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming. Its goal is to simplify the ever-expanding DeFi space for investors who are not technically minded or who wish to interact in a less committal manner than serious traders.

Launched in February 2020, the service, formerly known as iEarn, has seen huge growth in recent months as new products debuted and developers released in-house token YFI.

Should I buy Yearn Finance today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Yearn Finance price prediction

According to Coin Price Forecast, the Yearn.finance price will drop to $25,202 in the first half of next year. However, it will add $3,380 in the second half, closing the year at $28,582, which is +16% from the current price. Yearn Finance will start 2023 at $28,582, then rise to $30,792 within the first six months of the year and finish at $36,335. This is an increase of +47% from today.

