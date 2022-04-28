YGG SEA and Solana Ventures partner to boost game development in South East Asia

YGG SEA, the first subDAO of Yield Guild Games, has announced its partnership with Solana Ventures. The partnership saw Solana Ventures, which is the investment arm of Solana Labs, lead a $500,000 private investment round for YGG SEA.

Following the partnership, Solana Ventures will work closely with YGG SEA managers to create training programs on how to build projects on the Solana blockchain. And also connect game development studios and engineering resources to deploy new games on the Solana ecosystem. The main aim of the partnership is to accelerate game development and product launches across Southeast Asia.

It is estimated that South East Asia has about 25 million e-sport and gaming fans.

After announcing the partnership, the Head of Solana Ventures, Matt Beck, said:

“Southeast Asia is a major hub of innovation in blockchain games, and we are excited to partner with YGG SEA to build sustainable value in the Southeast Asian communities and developer ecosystem. Game companies should not only focus on monetization. Our plans are to build out learning and development resources to create real, long-term value in Southeast Asia, and ultimately help bring the best games and products to market.”

The CEO and Co-Founder of YGG SEA, Evan Spytma, on his part said:

“The demand for play-to-earn games is higher than ever, especially in Southeast Asia’s countries. YGG SEA’s core team and country managers have a deep understanding of the cultural nuances in this diverse region and have been building our community of scholars from the ground up since early 2022. The new partnership with Solana Ventures will give YGG SEA an incredible boost and help us offer the best resources to players and developers in Southeast Asia as we continue to serve the needs of the region’s gamer communities.”

The partnership will also see YGG SEA scholars access more popular games built on the Solana blockchain.