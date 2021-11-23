Just after being listed on Binance, the live Amp price is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $283 million. The coin has gained 22.86% in the last 24 hours. If you are interested in unique features and want to learn how and where to buy AMP, look no farther than this guide.

Top places to buy AMP now

What is AMP?

Amp is a new kind of digital collateral token that provides instant, verifiable proof of any type of value transfer. Using the token, Flexa and similar networks can secure transactions for a wide variety of asset-related use cases quickly and irreversibly.

Should I buy AMP today?

AMP shows quite a bit of promise, but the optimistic outlook is to be taken with a grain of salt. Read the section below for more information.

AMP price prediction

According to Coin Quora, AMP will be at $0.095 by the end of 2022 if the current bullish trend is sustained. The coin will show rapid growth in the first half of 2022, reaching as much as $0.12. A slight decline will follow, but no major losses. With the upcoming listing and lucrative partnerships as well as other developments, AMP is very likely to trade for $0.095 following next year's price correction.

However, Coin Quora also notes the RSI (Relative Strength Index) of 58.24, which means that the coin is almost oversold. This may result in a price reversal at any given time.

AMP on social media