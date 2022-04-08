Kava’s Ethereum co-chain Alpha testnet was very successful. It produced just under 400,000 blocks and processed more than 162,500 EVM transactions between 12,000+ wallet addresses with no downtime at all, Kava wrote in a post on Medium today.

What is Kava?

Kava is a Layer-1 blockchain that combines the developer power of Ethereum with the speed and interoperability of Cosmos. It uses developer-optimized co-chain architecture.

The Cosmos co-chain enables the lightning-speed Tendermint consensus engine and IBC (Inter Blockchain Communication), while the Ethereum co-chain enables support for EVM smart contracts.

A translator module connects these two co-chains, allowing them to interoperate seamlessly. Kava has brought the two most used blockchain development environments together in a single, scalable network.

The KAVA token is the Kava Network’s native governance and utility token. Validators can stake it or delegate it to nodes.

CryptoNewsz predicts the Kava.io price can increase from $4.89 to $9.13 on average this year, which is almost 100%. In 2023, Kava will trade in the range of $10-$12. The highest it can go to that year is $12.81.

In 2024, CryptoNewsz expects bullish momentum. Kava will start the year around $12 and might reach an all-time high of just under $15.

