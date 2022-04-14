Moonbeam was represented at a series of leading international crypto events and reached an important TVL milestone recently. Its token GLMR has gained just under 15% today.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about the Moonbeam network and coin, including whether and where to buy Moonbeam if you choose.

Top places to buy Moonbeam now

What is Moonbeam?

Moonbeam is an Ethereum-compatible smart contract parachain on Polkadot, which makes it easy to use popular Ethereum developer tools to build or redeploy Solidity projects in a Substrate-based environment.

Moonbeam is an EVM implementation and a highly specialized parachain that mirrors Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more.

The Moonbeam platform extends the base Ethereum feature set with additional features such as on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integrations.

Should I buy Moonbeam today?

Moonbeam can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

Moonbeam price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts a minimum price of $5.20 in 2023. In 2024, 1 GLMR will trade for at least $7.47, but it can go up to $8.89 that year. The price of 1 Moonbeam is expected to reach at least $10.64 in 2025.

Moonbeam on social media