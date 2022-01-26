You can buy Polygon today, the biggest top 20 winner: here’s where

The live Polygon price today is $1.61 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.55 billion. It is easily the biggest winner in the top 20 coins by market cap today, having added 11% to its value in the last 24 hours.

Look no farther than this quick guide for all the details around Polygon, whether it makes a good investment, and the best places to buy Polygon today.

What is Polygon?

Polygon (formerly Matic Network) is a Layer 2 scaling solution that seeks to stimulate mass adoption of cryptocurrencies by resolving the problems of scalability on many blockchains.

It combines the Plasma Framework and the proof-of-stake blockchain architecture. The Plasma framework enables easy execution of scalable and autonomous smart contracts.

Polygon is building new features around the existing proven technology to expand the ability to cater to diverse needs from the developer ecosystem. Polygon will continue to develop the core technology so that it can scale to a larger ecosystem.

It boasts of up to 65,000 transactions per second on a single side chain along with block confirmation time of less than two seconds. The framework also allows for the creation of globally available decentralized financial applications on a single foundational blockchain.

Should I buy Polygon today?

Polygon can be a lucrative investment, but we recommend doing market research before you commit. It can reverse its gains just as easily.

Polygon price prediction

According to Coin Price Forecast, Polygon will trade for $3.65 at the end of this year, which corresponds to gains of +42% in value. They expect to see $2.25 per 1 MATIC in the middle of 2022.

In the first half of 2023, MATIC will reach $3.79. In the second half, they predict another increase. It will trade for $4.19 at the end of the year, which is +166% to the current price.

