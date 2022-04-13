Shiba Inu gained 35% after it was listed on Robinhood, one of the leading trading platforms globally. In addition, the team announced that its land sale on the metaverse is live. The coin gained another 20% today.

Look no further than this short article for all the details about Shiba Inu: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy Shiba Inu now.

Top places to buy Shiba Inu now

As SHIB is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SHIB using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SHIB right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for SHIB

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SHIB.

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based altcoin that features the Shiba Inu Japanese dog breed. Shiba Inu is widely considered to be an alternative to Dogecoin. Its supporters tout it as “the Dogecoin killer.”

Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is a meme coin. It was created in August 2020 by a pseudonymous individual or group called Ryoshi.

According to the white (“woof”) paper, Shiba Inu was conceived of as a cryptocurrency project 100% run by its community. Its founder attributes its origins to an “experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building.”

According to him, the power of collective decentralization can build something stronger than a centralized team ever could create.

The purpose of the project was to create something out of nothing. It was not founded from a pre-gathered team or an existing community. The love of Shiba Inu dogs also had a lot to do with it.

Should I buy Shiba Inu today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

Shiba Inu price prediction

According to Business2Community, Shiba Inu will reach $0.000030 this year. At the end of 2023, it will trade for $0.000040. Within two years, the Shiba Inu community is expected to grow even more and SHIB will cross $0.0001.

Shiba Inu on social media