The live Amp price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $48.4 million. Amp ranks 63rd by market cap. It is up just over 6% in the last 24 hours. Here’s where to buy Amp now.

Top places to buy Amp now

What is Amp?

Amp is described as the new digital collateral token offering instant, verifiable assurances for any kind of value transfer. Using Amp, networks like Flexa can quickly and irreversibly secure transactions for a wide variety of asset-related use cases. Amp claims to offer a straightforward but versatile interface for verifiable collateralization through a system of collateral partitions and collateral managers.

Should I buy Amp today?

Most analysts consider it a profitable investment, but don’t spend more than you can afford to lose, just in case.

Amp price prediction

According to Coin Price Forecast, the price of Amp has increased by 428% since the beginning of the year. They predict it will reach $0.067 by the end of the year and to $0.12 in the first half of 2022. In the second half, it will drop to $0.116. If this happens, there is still a gain of +115% if you look at the current price.

Amp on social media