Beta Finance is a permissionless money market on Ethereum for borrowing, lending and shorting crypto assets, which is becoming more and more popular.

What is Beta Finance?

Beta Finance is an ecosystem that allows users to access a scalable and accessible money market where tokens can be listed permissionlessly and automatically and where users can short these tokens.

Users have three options: lending, borrowing and shorting. Lenders will be able to lend crypto assets for any market that exists on Beta Finance and earn interest on it. Borrowers can take the contrary position, while short-sellers are able to use collateral to initiate short positions.

Unlike centralized exchanges, Beta Finance does not use an order book to execute shorts but routes the trade through decentralized exchanges that use automated market makers.

Should I buy Beta Finance today?

Beta Finance can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read price predictions and take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Beta Finance price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts the price of Beta Finance will be at least $1.16 in 2023, up from $0.70 at the moment. It can go up to $1.37 with the average price of $1.20 throughout 2023.

In 2024, the price of Beta Finance will reach at least $1.70 and $2.04 at most with the average trading price of $1.76. In 2025, it will trade for at least $2.51.

