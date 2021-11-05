You can now buy BinaryX: here’s where

BinaryX is a metaverse-themed, unique dual-token economic system, which lets users make money and experience fantastic adventures at the same time. All characters and items are NFTs. If you want to experience unique features and want to learn how and where to buy BinaryX, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy BNX now

As BNX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase BNX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy BNX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for BNX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including BNX.

What is BNX?

BinaryX is a team powering Cyber Dragon, a Play to Earn Game running on Binance Smart Chain. Players can create characters, collect rare equipment, and challenge the Dungeon. The token is used to earn points in game.

Should I buy BNX today?

BinaryX is a promising token. Binance listed it in the Innovation Zone and opened trading for BNX/BNB, BNX/BTC, BNX/BUSD and BNX/USDT trading pairs at 11:00 UTC on November 4. Withdrawals will be possible starting today.

BNX price prediction

The price of BinaryX is expected to reach about $170 in 2022, up from $190 now. It can reach a maximum level of $208.47 with the average price of $176.89 throughout 2022. In 2023, it is expected to reach $258. With a trading price of $267, it can reach a maximum level of $300.

