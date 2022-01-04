Bomber Coin (BCOIN) is the token of Bombcrypto, a classic play-to-earn game where players can buy bomber heroes and participate in exciting game modes. It shows great promise, having added almost 7% to its value today. This guide has everything you need to know about Bomber Coin, including the top places to buy it today.

Top places to buy Bomber Coin now

As BCOIN is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase BCOIN using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy BCOIN right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for BCOIN

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including BCOIN.

What is Bomber Coin?

The token of the game has 3 modes. Treasure Hunt – Autoplay mode allows bomber heroes to plant their bombs in search of Bcoin tokens and NFT items. Story Mode – Adventure players fight monsters, destroy bosses and get valuable items. PVP players participate in matches with other players, trying to win and get NFT rewards. Buy House Players can buy houses to help bomber heroes recover mana faster.

The game has a hero upgrade mechanism by using a hero of the same level as the hero to be upgraded as a material, the hero as a material will be lost after the upgrade is successful. This will help avoid hero inflation in the game, thereby increasing the value of heroes in the future.

Should I buy Bomber Coin today?

Play to earn game tokens are only as popular as the respective game. If interest in the game wanes, the coin will start losing value. Competition is cutthroat in this niche, to put it mildly, so be careful if you want to invest in Bomber Coin.

Bomber Coin price prediction

Coin Data Flow predicts growth for Bomber Coin. Their forecasts are based on Bomber Coin’s share of Bitcoin's previous average growth per year. If it has 1% of this growth, its price will be $1.97 in 2023, $2.02 in 2024, and $2.07 in 2025. If it has 2%, the price will be $2.02, $2.13, and $2.24 in 2023, 2024, and 2025 respectively. If Bomber Coin has 5% of Bitcoin's previous average growth per year, these numbers are projected at $2.17, $2.45, and $2.77.

