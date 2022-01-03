The live BORA price today is $1.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $469.8 million. BORA is up 13.92% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know where the best places to buy Bora now are, you’re about to find out.

Top places to buy BORA now

As BORA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase BORA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy BORA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for BORA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including BORA.

What is BORA?

BORA is a DApp platform designed to solve current industry problems by distributing games and digital content and promoting user interaction using dual blockchain structure and proprietary token mechanism. The token of the platform is also known as BORA coin. BORA provides a solution that unlocks the value of digital assets on the blockchain.

The BORA platform has been designed using a modular architecture to allow independent blockchain implementation by content providers. This ensures that each service’s data and operations are guaranteed to work independently and without affecting other services on the platform. Meanwhile, users can take advantage of the various content services provided by the BORA ecosystem through a single unified experience.

Should I buy BORA today?

When reading BORA price predictions, don’t take them at face value. They are merely the opinion of an expert or insider. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

BORA price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts 1 BORA will change hands for $16.24 in 2029. This is an increase of 1,600% in 7 years.

