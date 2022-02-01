CHEDDA is a decentralized culture token created on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. It began to surge on news of an upcoming listing on ZTexchange and has gained 66% just today.

If you want to know more about CHEDDA, including whether it’s worth investing in and the best places to buy CHEDDA, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy CHEDDA now

As CHEDDA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase CHEDDA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy CHEDDA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for CHEDDA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including CHEDDA.

What is CHEDDA?

The ERC20 token has a 3% fee on every transaction. 1% is burned forever and the other 2% is distributed to the CHEDDA team for continual development of the project. Burning tokens on every transaction makes CHEDDA a deflationary asset.

There will never be as many CHEDDA in circulation as there is now. By burning half the supply and 1% of every transaction, the total supply of CHEDDA will decrease over time.

This gives holders an incentive to hold their tokens long-term as the circulating supply lowers and the price of the token increases.

Should I buy CHEDDA today?

CHEDDA is performing very well at the moment, but do market research and observe trends before committing to an investment. Take all advice with a grain of salt.

CHEDDA price prediction

CHEDDA has outperformed price predictions by Digital Coin Price, Coin Data Flow, and many other analysts. Generally, a price of $0.002 was predicted a year from now. CHEDDA is currently trading for three times that.

CHEDDA on social media