Lionel Messi and Socios have signed a deal worth $20 million, where Messi becomes Socios’ global brand ambassador, Reuters reported. Chiliz, which powers Socios, is up 21% on the news.

If you want to know what Chiliz is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy Chiliz, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy Chiliz now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy CHZ with Binance today

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy CHZ with eToro today Disclaimer

What is Chiliz?

Chiliz was created by a fintech provider of the same name based in Malta. The leading digital currency for sports powers Socios, a blockchain-based sports entertainment platform, allowing users to get involved in brand governance.

Socios fan tokens are an example. They give sports clubs and associations a way to connect to their fans and open up revenue streams. Fans can impact and take part in club-related decisions through polls and surveys, such as statements worn on players’ armbands.

Should I buy Chiliz today?

Chiliz can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Chiliz price prediction

Analytics Insight informs that Chiliz’ milestones this year are not the platform’s end goal and fans can expect a lot more progress and technological updates.

They predict Chiliz is likely to reach $0.75 in 2024 if the next two years turn out as planned. It will not drop below $0.35.

Chiliz on social media