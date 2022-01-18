You can now buy COTI, which is surging today: here’s where

COTI markets itself as the first enterprise-grade fintech platform that empowers organizations to build their own payment solutions and digitize currency to save money and time. It is currently trading for $0.41 and has gained 23% today.

This article explains what COTI is, whether it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy COTI now.

Top places to buy COTI now

As COTI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase COTI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy COTI right now, follow these steps:

What is COTI?

COTI is one of the world’s first blockchain protocols that is optimized for decentralized payments and designed for use by merchants, governments, payment DApps and stablecoin issuers. Its first app is COTI Pay.

COTI is an ecosystem that is designed specifically to meet all of the challenges associated with traditional finance, including latency, fees, global inclusion and risks.

This is done through the introduction of the DAG-based protocol as well as infrastructure that is completely scalable, private, inclusive and fast.

The ecosystem has a DAG-based blockchain, proof-of-trust consensus algorithm, multiDAG, GTS (Global Trust System), a universal payment solution and a payment gateway.

COTI’s platform makes it unique. This platform enables companies to effortlessly create advanced fintech products and save time, data and money. COTI pay can process every kind of payment type, both in terms of online payments as well as offline ones.

Should I buy COTI today?

COTI can be a profitable investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions before you make any sort of commitment.

COTI price prediction

