The live Circuits of Value (COVAL) price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29.6 million. COVAL is up 6.97% in the last 24 hours. A week ago, it surged on news of a Coinbase listing. Its growth is tapering off. If you think it’s time to buy this interesting token, look no farther than this guide.

Top places to buy COVAL now

As COVAL is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase COVAL using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy COVAL right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for COVAL

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including COVAL.

What is COVAL?

Circuits of Value (COVAL) is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain with a current supply of 1.2 billion and 1 billion in circulation. It is currently trading on 16 active markets. According to the official website, COVAL makes it possible to combine different blockchain tokens into a single token. It offers access to tradable DeFi pools and the ability to make any token a privacy token as well as to make tradable portfolios.

Should I buy COVAL today?

COVAL’s price skyrocketed a week ago on news of a Coinbase listing. Its growth has slowed down since. Do research and don’t invest an excessive amount in it.

COVAL price prediction

A week ago, COVAL’s massive volume sent the value up. The token gained the impressive 260%, with the price reaching nearly 7 cents. By the end of 2022, Digital Coin Price expects a price of 15 cents for the token. Gov Capital's prediction for December 2022 is a downturn to just 2 cents, but that’s still bullish given the current price.

