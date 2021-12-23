You can now buy Creditcoin, it’s up 24% today: here’s where

Creditcoin was created to address issues unbanked and underbanked individuals commonly face. Its value is rising dramatically as awareness of these issues increases. Another reason is that their testnet will go live soon. This short article explains what Creditcoin is, is it worth investing in, and the top places to buy Creditcoin today.

What is Creditcoin?

Launched on April 4, 2019 by a team based in the US, Canada, South Korea, Nigeria, and Estonia, Creditcoin aims to address the lack of credit system among the unbanked in the emerging market. People who cannot access the banking system have to borrow from non-banks. However, credit records with non-banks are not accepted by the banks since they cannot trust the data. The project aims to solve the problem by recording credit transaction history objectively on a public blockchain.

Should I buy Creditcoin today?

Creditcoin is doing very well now, but it can reverse gains just as easily. Never invest more in volatile cryptocurrencies than you can afford to lose.

Creditcoin price prediction

Digital Coin Price, a traditional bull, predicts the price of Creditcoin will increase to almost $5 in one year. By the end of 2023, it will have reached $5.60. In another year, its price will have gone up to $6.11. It will trade for $5.56 at the end of 2025, $7 at the end of 2026, and $11.72 at the end of 2028.

