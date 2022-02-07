Meta posted losses of $10 billion by its augmented and virtual reality department, and most metaverse tokens took a hit. Decentraland was no exception. It soon began to recover and has been posting gains for days in a row now.

Is it time to buy the dip? Will it be too late soon? This short article attempts to answer those questions as well as where to buy Decentraland now.

Top places to buy Decentraland now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy MANA with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy MANA with Binance today

What is Decentraland?

Decentraland was launched in 2017 through a $24 million initial coin offering (ICO). Its token MANA runs on the Ethereum Mainnet. It can be used to buy land and other items in the Decentraland metaverse.

In Decentraland, users can engage in a variety of activities, such as playing games, creating artwork and participating in virtual parties.

One reason MANA could be surging involves the announcement of Steve Aoki’s Australian Open metaverse party a few days ago. The party, which took place in the Decentraland metaverse, hosted exciting performances by several artists.

The Australian Open is one of the largest annual tennis tournaments, which hundreds of thousands watch worldwide. Decentraland is enjoying an improved reputation and increased sense of legitimacy.

Should I buy Decentraland today?

Most analysts are bullish on Decentraland, but do take price predictions and investment advice with a grain of salt. Metaverse tokens are prone to the wildest price swings.

Decentraland price prediction

CryptoNewsZ has a 2022 price prediction of $5.10 for MANA. If this materializes, it would mean a gain of 82% from the current price. Wallet Investor concurs, predicting MANA will trade for $5.04 by the end of the year.

Decentraland on social media