You can now buy Decentraland: here’s where

Decentraland (MANA) is showing signs of slowing down with slight losses. The token’s current trading volume of just under $1.5 billion has declined by 27% in the last 24 hours. Here’s where you can buy it.

Top places to buy MANA now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy MANA with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy MANA with Binance today

What is MANA?

MANA is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. It makes it possible for users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications. They buy virtual plots of land that they can later navigate, develop, and monetize. Decentraland was built for businesses, content creators, and individuals seeking a new business opportunity, artistic medium, or source of entertainment.

Should I buy MANA today?

With the concept of the Metaverse becoming more and more popular, tokens like MANA can be a lucrative investment. When Facebook announced its rebrand to Meta, the price of MANA surged by over 200%.

MANA price prediction

The current recommendation is sell-neutral. According to Coinquora, MANA could reach $50 in the next four years. If this prediction proves accurate, MANA might reach a new ATH in the next five years.

Trading Education predicts the MANA price will pass $4.5 by the end of 2025. LongForecast finds MANA’s price might triple in the next five years. It should be a good long-term investment with a clear bull run.

MANA on social media