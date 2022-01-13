Dogecoin has been on a somewhat unexpected bull run. It added 12% to its value today. This article has everything you need to know about how and where to buy Dogecoin.

Top places to buy Dogecoin now

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular "doge" Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu dog on its logo. The open-source digital currency was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, and was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.

Dogecoin's creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience, since it was based on a dog meme. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin.

Should I buy Dogecoin today?

Dogecoin is doing well after whales bought it large scale, but it’s still trading well below its all-time high. It’s currently worth $0.17 according to data from CoinMarketCap. Invest at your own risk.

Dogecoin price prediction

According to experts quoted by Yahoo Finance, DOGE might reach $1 by mid-2022. Others expect the price to go as high as $1.5 in the next five years.

According to technical indicators, Doge is currently trading below its 200-day simple moving average. Due to the massive developments the coin will undergo in the near future, it could easily perform better in the long term.

Dogecoin on social media