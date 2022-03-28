You can now buy EOS, which is pumping: here’s where

The live EOS price today is well past $3, with a 24-hour trading volume of more than $1.2 billion. EOS is up 21.17% in the last 24 hours.

If you want to know what EOS is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy EOS, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy EOS now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

What is EOS?

EOS is an ecosystem and platform that was created to enable developers to build decentralized apps. EOS wants to make it as easy as possible for programmers to embrace blockchain technology and make sure the network is the least complicated to use.

EOS makes a variety of educational resources and tools available to help developers build functional apps as quickly as possible.

The network also wants to deliver a higher degree of scalability than its competitors, some of which can process fewer than ten transactions per second. It aims to improve the user experience for all the members of its ecosystem.

Should I buy EOS today?

EOS can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

EOS price prediction

CryptoNewsz predicts EOS’ price will reach $3.85 this year. It will go up to $4.3 next year and $6.3 in 2025.

Price Prediction is equally bullish. According to this analyst, EOS will be worth $7 on average in the next five years.

EOS on social media