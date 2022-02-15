After a series of struggles, the second biggest crypto by market cap is finally starting to register gains. Look no farther than this quick guide to get the details about Ethereum and the best places to buy Ethereum today.

Top places to buy Ethereum now

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain system that features its own cryptocurrency, Ether. ETH works as a platform for numerous other cryptocurrencies, as well as for the execution of decentralized smart contracts.

Ethereum’s own purported goal is to become a global platform for decentralized applications, allowing users from all over the world to write and run software that is resistant to censorship, downtime and fraud.

Ethereum has pioneered the concept of a blockchain smart contract platform. Smart contracts are computer programs that automatically execute the actions necessary to fulfill an agreement between several parties on the internet.

They were designed to reduce the need for trusted intermediates between contractors, thus reducing transaction costs while also increasing transaction reliability.

Should I buy Ethereum today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

Ethereum price prediction

The vast majority of analysts predict a long-term increase. Digital Coin Price predicts Ethereum will break $4,000 by the end of 2025.

Economy Watch is more bullish, predicting Ethereum will reach $10,000 by the end of 2025. Finally, Trading Education forecasts an ATH beyond $10,000 by the end of 2025.

