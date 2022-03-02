Frontier recently closed a $100,000 sweepstakes contest and concluded a series of lucrative partnerships with some high-profile platforms. Its token FRONT has added almost 40% to its value today.

Look no further than this short article if you want to know what Frontier is, if it would make a good investment, and the top places to buy Frontier.

Top places to buy Frontier now

As FRONT is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase FRONT using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy FRONT right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for FRONT

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including FRONT.

What is Frontier?

Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregator, whose apps allow users to manage staking, DeFi positions, best-rate asset swapping, liquidity mining, and collateralized debt position (CDP) creation and monitoring.

Frontier aims to bring the core functions of DeFi to users regardless of platforms used and to solve the problem of fragmentation within the DeFi sector.

Significant isolation exists when it comes to swapping, borrowing, lending, staking and providing liquidity. Frontier aims to solve this challenge by aggregating several DeFi applications in one location.

Frontier finds non-custodial wallets unusable when it comes to DeFi. Users have to download multiple wallets to participate in a single ecosystem.

Frontier integrates Metamask, FortMatic, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet, and more. This is why its users don’t have to transfer their crypto between different wallets to participate in DeFi.

Should I buy Frontier today?

Frontier can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Frontier price prediction

Gov Capital is very bullish on Frontier. They predict a price of $2.76 in one year and $11.30 in 5 years. It’s currently trading for $0.60.

Frontier on social media