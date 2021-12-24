You can now buy GALA, the native token of Gala Games: here’s where

The live Gala price today is $0.51 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over $1 billion. The gaming token is up 11.50% in the last 24 hours. If you want to find out what GALA is, if you should invest in it, and where to buy GALA, look no farther than this guide.

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

What is GALA?

GALA is the native token of Gala Games, a platform that aims to take the gaming industry in a different direction by giving players back control over their games. Gala Games mission is to make “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” The project wants to change the fact that players can spend hundreds of dollars on in-game assets, and countless hours spent playing the game, which could be taken away from them with the click of a button. It plans to reintroduce creative thinking into games by giving players control of the games and in-game assets with the help of blockchain technology.

Players can own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and influence the governance of games within the Gala Games ecosystem. The Founder’s Nodes voting mechanism allows players to influence what games Gala should develop and what games should get funding.

Should I buy GALA today?

Never take any decision involving your finances without careful planning in advance. Gaming tokens are particularly volatile, even by crypto standards.

GALA price prediction

