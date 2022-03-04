You can now buy GFI, which gained 22%: here’s where

GFI is the native token of Goldfinch, a decentralized credit protocol for crypto loans without crypto collateral. At the time of writing, it was rallying and had reached a price of $3.78.

If you want to know more about GFI, what it is, if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy GFI now, you’ve come to the right place.

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

What is GFI?

By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus” and using different types of off-chain collateral, the token of the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on more than just their crypto assets.

This will unlock crypto lending in emerging markets and in other places where crypto can empower financial inclusion.

Liquidity providers supply capital to the Senior Pool. The protocol automatically allocates the Senior Pool to the senior tranches of Borrower Pools. Borrowers propose pools with terms like the interest rate for the backers to assess. Backers supply capital to the junior tranches of Borrower Pools.

GFI price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts a positive price trajectory for GFI. Their forecast is as follows:

2022: from $4.60 to $5.26

2023: from $4.98 to $6.09

2024: from $4.59 to $6.10

2025: from $6.44 to $8.09

