Harmony, the 42nd largest coin by market cap, is one of today’s biggest winners. It has gained more than 13% in the last 24 hours. Will it break the top 40 soon? This guide explains the features of Harmony, whether it is a good investment, and the top places to buy Harmony now.

Top places to buy Harmony now

What is Harmony?

Harmony is a blockchain platform designed to facilitate the creation and use of decentralized applications (DApps). The network aims to innovate the way decentralized applications work by focusing on random state sharding, which allows creating blocks in seconds.

Focusing on processing speed and validation, the Harmony mainnet aims to revolutionize block creation. By introducing the sharding process, the company reduced node validation times significantly.

To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.

The project’s Harmony Grants program is an initiative that aims to support innovation and attract developers to the Harmony mainnet.

Should I buy Harmony today?

The answer depends on your risk appetite and financial circumstances. ONE is a risky and unpredictable asset. Take the time to do research and determine the risk level you’re willing to accept before making an investment in Harmony.

Harmony price prediction

Most price prediction services are bullish on Harmony, which reversed most of the losses (-24%) sustained over the past week. GovCapital believes it will be trading for $0.532 this time next year and rise to $2.7 in five years.

TradingBeasts forecast $0.4 per 1 ONE by the start of next year. The highest it will go up to by the end of 2025 is $0.41.

DigitalCoin anticipates an average price of $0.44 in 2022, $0.52 in 2023, $0.67 in 2025 and $1.13 by the end of 2028.

Harmony on social media