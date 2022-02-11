You can now buy IOTX, which gained 10% today: here’s where

The live IoTeX price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $172.7 million. IoTeX has been trending the whole week and gained 10% in the last 24 hours.

Look no farther than this short article for the details on its native token IOTX, whether it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy IOTX now.

Top places to buy IOTX now

As IOTX is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase IOTX using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy IOTX right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for IOTX

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including IOTX.

What is IOTX?

Starting as an open-source project in 2017, IoTeX (IOTX) built a decentralized platform to empower the open economics for machines. This was conceived as an open ecosystem where people and machines can interact with guaranteed free will and trust.

IoTeX developed an EVM-compatible blockchain from scratch using the innovative Roll-DPoS consensus. It was launched in April 2019.

On top of the IoTeX blockchain, the team created the essential blocks of infrastructures to connect with Ethereum, BSC, and Heco blockchains. IoTeX helps EVM-based DApps scale without concerning expensive gas fees.

The blockchain also features middleware such as Decentralized Identity, Confidential Computing, and Secure Hardware to enable self-sovereign devices like Ucam. It has been deployed to thousands of households.

Should I buy IOTX today?

According to Statista, the Internet of Things sector could be worth more than $1.5 trillion by the end of 2025. As a sector token, this development could impact IOTX positively. On the other hand, it could fall victim to the fickle volatility of IoT.

IOTX price prediction

Gov Capital predicts a slight increase for IOTX – to just $0.15 in a year's time. In five years, it will have risen to $0.61.

Wallet Investor is more optimistic. They see IOTX rising to around $0.19 in 2023 and $0.61 in February 2027.

Trading Beasts is very slightly bullish, estimating 1 IOTX will only increase to $0.12 this year. It will trade for $0.16 at the end of 2025.

