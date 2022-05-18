The token of Kyber Network gained 22% yesterday and added another third to its value today, retesting highs from last week. How will its price move?

Look no further than this short article for all the details about KNC: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy KNC now.

Top places to buy KNC now

Bitstamp

World's longest-standing crypto exchange. Since 2011 Bitstamp has been providing a secure and reliable trading venue to over four million individuals and a range of institutional partners.

Buy KNC with Bitstamp today

Celsius

Celsius is proud to provide a platform of curated services that have been abandoned by big banks – things like fair interest, zero fees, and lightning quick transactions. Our goal is to disrupt the financial industry, one happy user at a time, and introduce financial freedom through crypto.

Buy KNC with Celsius today

What is KNC?

KNC is the native token of Kyber Network Crystal v2, which describes itself as the top multichain DeFi liquidity hub. It aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp).

Its main goal is to enable DEXs, DeFi DApps, and other users to access liquidity pools that provide the best rates. All transactions on this network happen on-chain, which means any Ethereum block explorer can verify them easily.

Projects can build on top of Kyber to use its services, such as liquidity aggregation, instant settlement of tokens, and a customizable business model.

Should I buy KNC today?

KNC can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

KNC price prediction

Digital Coin predicts KNC will reach $3.99 in 2023 before dipping to $3.83 in 2024. In 2025, it will bounce back, hitting $5.28. They forecast another drop to $4.83 in 2026 before recovering to $6 in 2027.

KNC on social media