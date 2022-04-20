You can now buy LINA, which gained over 50%: here’s where

LINA is the token of Linear Finance protocol, which bills itself as the first cross-chain compatible, delta-one asset protocol to trade liquid assets seamlessly.

The protocol’s team achieved many significant milestones recently and LINA rallied by more than 50% as a result.

This brief guide has everything you need to know about Linear Network and its coin, including whether and where to buy LINA if you choose.

Top places to buy LINA now

As LINA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase LINA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy LINA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for LINA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including LINA.

What is LINA?

Linear Network can create synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity. The project opens traditional assets like commodities, forex, market indices and other thematic sectors to cryptocurrency users by supporting the creation of synthetic asset tokens.

The protocol consists of various products like Linear.Buildr, a DApp used to manage tokens using Linear (LINA) and others as collateral. The exchange is specifically created to enable trading of a variety of tokens with rapid confirmation times and robust security.

LINA is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum network whose main purpose is community governance of the protocol. All token holders have access to the Linear DAO, enabling them to vote on different initiatives and proposals.

Should I buy LINA today?

LINA can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

LINA price prediction

Uptobrain cites experts as saying LINA will keep rising. It’s currently worth around 3 cents, but experts predict it will have reached around $0.23 by the end of 2024.

LINA on social media