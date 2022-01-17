LooksRare is a community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating. If you want to know more about LooksRare and the best places to buy LooksRare’s native token LOOKS, look no farther than this guide.

Top places to buy LooksRare now

As LOOKS is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges.

What is LooksRare?

LooksRare is an NFT marketplace, where all the platform trading fees are earned by LOOKS token stakers. This is a rewards model created in direct response to the previous generation of NFT marketplaces whose fees mostly reward a single entity.

Users earn LOOKS tokens by trading NFTs on LooksRare, staking LOOKS (which also earns WETH fees), and more.

LooksRare's trading experience is intuitive for experienced NFT traders, while also providing new and innovative features like collection-wide offers, instant royalty payouts for creators, and flexible purchases using mixed tokens (WETH +ETH).

Behind the simple user experience lies an innovative, modular smart contract design and a full-stack built from the ground up for scalability, security, and speed.

LooksRare price prediction

Digital Coin Price is very bullish on LOOKS, predicting its price will go up to $19.87 in 7 years. It’s currently trading for $4.75. By the end of this year, they forecast it will have gone up to $6.49. In 2023, it will trade for $7.72 and for $8.15 the year after that.

In 2025, 1 LOOKS will be worth $9.72, $9.03 in 2026, $13.45 in 2027, and $16.36 in 2028.

