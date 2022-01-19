Lunar is the top trending coin on CoinMarketCap today on news of an upcoming Bitmart listing, having added 11% to its value in the last 24 hours.

It is the native token of the DeFi application Lunar, which aims to streamline the entire process of crypto and NFT trading into one intuitive interface. This short guide explains what Lunar is, whether it’s worth buying, and the top places to buy Lunar now.

Top places to buy Lunar now

As LNR is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase LNR using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy LNR right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for LNR

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including LNR.

What is Lunar?

Lunar replaces the 10+ separate tools needed to trade and research crypto with a single platform that gives users near-instant access to the functionality they need.

This includes Token Trading, Wallets & Wallet Aggregation, Price Charts & Token Information, Automated Portfolio Tracking, Token Explorers, and Price Alerts.

Some other components are Reflections Tracking, Watchlists, and Farming & Staking. Because every component within Lunar is fully interconnected, it unlocks features that users can’t get with separate systems.

For example, users can pay for crypto from multiple wallets at once, and track their portfolio automatically.

Should I buy Lunar today?

Lunar can be a lucrative investment, but do take the time to read price predictions and study the market before making a commitment.

Lunar price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts the price of Lunar will reach at least $0.00000006 next year. It can go up to $0.00000007 with the average price of $0.00000006 throughout the year. In 2024, it will trade for at least $0.00000009 and for at least $0.00000012 in 2025.

Lunar on social media