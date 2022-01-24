The token of Moss Carbon Credit is trading for $14 and added more than 66% to its value in the last 24 hours. If you want to know what MCO2 is, if it’s worth investing in, and the top places to buy MCO2 now, you’ve come to the right place.

What is MCO2?

MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens.

In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere.

Companies and individuals can buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. They are certified by global institutions, such as VCS Standard, Social Carbon and CCB Standards.

This gives them credibility and guarantees avoidance of carbon emission. They are blockchain encrypted to ensure there are no duplicate sales. Buyers can use the credits to neutralize their carbon footprint.

Should I buy MCO2 today?

Read at least several price predictions and do market research before you commit to an investment in MCO2. Although its cause is noble, there’s no guarantee the value of the token will keep rising.

MCO2 price prediction

Digital Coin Price is very bullish on Moss Carbon Credit. They predict the lowest possible price of MCO2 in the future will be $55.61. It can go up to a maximum of $61.5. The price of 1 MCO2 can go up to around $24.4 in 1 year.

