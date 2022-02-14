MetisDAO bills itself as a protocol solving Ethereum’s six biggest challenges or the S6: speed, security, simplicity, storage, security, and scalability.

If you want to know the details around MetisDAO, if it would make a valuable investment, and the top places to buy MetisDAO today, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy MetisDAO now

As METIS is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase METIS using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy METIS right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker



2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for METIS

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including METIS.

What is MetisDAO?

The protocol is developing Metis Rollup, an easy-to-use, highly scalable, low-cost, and fully functional Layer 2 framework to fully support the application and business migration from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.

Its scalable protocol supports a wide range of use cases, including NFT platforms, decentralized Reddit-like social platforms, open-source developer communities, influencer communities, gaming communities, freelancer communities, DEX trading, and much more.

Metis integrates the Decentralized Autonomous Company (DAC) framework within its Layer 2 infrastructure, a differentiating factor that makes it easy for any developers and community leaders to build their applications and communities.

Metis' goal is to make building dApps and DACs on its platform easy. Even total blockchain novices can make it happen in a matter of minutes.

Should I buy MetisDAO today?

MetisDAO can be a lucrative investment, but you shouldn’t spend more on it than you can afford to lose because it can reverse its gains just as easily.

MetisDAO price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts MetisDAO will reach $170.63 by the end of the year and hit $190.44 in 2023. In 2024, 1 METIS will be worth $226.86 and $265 the following year.

In 2026, 1 METIS will trade for $244.59 and for $343 the next year. In 2028, it will go up all the way to $455. In 2029, it will change hands for $522.66.

