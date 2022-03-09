Of all privacy coins, Monero is rallying the most. It is believed that sanctions against Russia will lead to more cybercrime, and tokens like Monero are becoming more popular because hackers are likely to demand payments in them.

This article has everything you need to know about Monero, including if it’s worth buying and the best places to buy Monero now.

Top places to buy Monero now

What is Monero?

Monero is a token with a focus on privacy and anonymity, which was established in 2014. According to its creators, privacy and security are their top priority. Efficiency and ease of use come second.

The ecosystem also aims to provide all users with protection, even those without a technical background.

Monero’s price increase also coincides with the price movement of other assets, like stocks. Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 futures rose Wednesday morning as the Ukrainian president said that he was ready to compromise on NATO membership and the breakaway regions.

Should I buy Monero today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

Monero price prediction

Wallet Investor makes a positive prediction. They expect the Monero price to go up from $196.26 to $247.74 in one year. This comes to an earning potential of +26.23% in one year.

In five years, they predict 1 XMR will trade for $609, more than three times its current price.

Monero on social media