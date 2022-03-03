The live Moonbeam price today is $2.92 with a 24-hour trading volume of $177.5 million. Will it break $3 soon? This short guide tries to answer that question. We explain what Moonbeam is, if it’s worth buying, and the top places to buy Moonbeam.

Top places to buy Moonbeam now

As GLMR is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase GLMR using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy GLMR right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for GLMR

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including GLMR.

What is Moonbeam?

Moonbeam is an Ethereum-compatible smart contract parachain on Polkadot. It makes it easy to use popular Ethereum developer tools to build or redeploy Solidity projects in a Substrate-based environment.

Moonbeam is much more than just an EVM implementation: it’s a highly specialized parachain that mirrors Ethereum’s Web3 RPC, accounts, keys, subscriptions, logs, and more.

The Moonbeam platform extends the base Ethereum feature set with additional features such as on-chain governance, staking, and cross-chain integrations.

Developers can use existing Solidity smart contracts right away, with no need to rewrite or reconfigure. They can connect popular tools like MetaMask, Hardhat, Waffle, Remix, and Truffle via a complete set of Web3 RPC endpoints.

They can use well-known Javascript libraries such as Web3.Js or Ethers.Js and tap into integrations on Polkadot by using existing oracles, bridges, wallets, and other tools that are already building on Moonbeam.

Moonbeam provides integration and connectivity between Polkadot parachains as well as with other chains such as Ethereum and Bitcoin via bridges.

Should I buy Moonbeam today?

Moonbeam can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

Moonbeam price prediction

Digital Coin Price thinks the price of Moonbeam will keep growing. This year, it will reach at least $3.60, but it might go up to $4.06. Next year, it will trade for $4.35 on average.

In 2024, it will be worth at least $3.59 or go up to $4.77, trading for $4 on average. Moonbeam will break $5 in 2025. The lowest possible price in 2025 is $5.03.

Moonbeam on social media