Ooki is a decentralized protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking. It enables developments of dApps for lenders, borrowers, and traders. It has added 29% to its value in the last 24 hours.

This article has everything you need to know about Ooki Protocol, including where to buy the Ooki token.

Top places to buy OOKI now

As OOKI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase OOKI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy OOKI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for OOKI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including OOKI.

What is OOKI?

OOKI is a community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol. It makes it possible for users to interact with the most flexible decentralized finance protocol on multiple blockchains.

The OOKI token allows the Ooki community to govern the protocol through staking OOKI token and voting in the Ooki DAO. OOKI token holders receive a portion of protocol revenue.

50% of fees generated by the protocol are distributed to OOKI stakers. The remaining 50% of fees are allocated to the insurance fund and Ooki treasury.

Ooki Protocol provides four primary services to it’s users: leveraged margin trading, borrowing, lending, and staking. Trading is at the core of Ooki Protocol. Users can easily open long or short leveraged trading positions at fixed interest borrowing rates.

Ooki protocol also allows users to borrow funds with collateral and lend funds to earn interest. A unique feature of Ooki protocol is the existence of fixed rates of interest on borrowed funds.

Should I buy OOKI today?

Ooki can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to study the market and read analyses of its prospective price trajectory. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

OOKI price prediction

Price Prediction is moderately bullish on Ooki. They predict it will trade for at least $0.014 at the end of this year. In 2023, the price of Ooki Protocol is expected to reach a minimum of $0.021 and a maximum of $0.025 with the average price of $0.021 throughout the year.

OOKI on social media