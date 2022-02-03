You can now buy OOKI, which gained 85% today: here’s where

OOKI is surging on news of a Binance listing among others. Look no farther than this article if you want to know what OOKI is, whether it’s a good investment, and the best places to buy it now.

Top places to buy OOKI now

As OOKI is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase OOKI using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy OOKI right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for OOKI

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including OOKI.

What is OOKI?

Ooki is a decentralized protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking enabling the building of dApps for lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with the most flexible decentralized finance protocol on multiple blockchains.

Ooki is a fully decentralized, community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol. The token allows the Ooki community to govern the protocol through staking OOKI token and voting in the Ooki DAO.

OOKI token holders receive a portion of protocol revenue. 50% of fees generated by the protocol are distributed to OOKI stakers. The remaining 50% of fees are allocated to the insurance fund and Ooki treasury.

Should I buy OOKI today?

Study the market and read price predictions before you commit to an investment in OOKI. It can reverse gains just as easily.

OOKI price prediction

Digital Coin Price is bullish on OOKI. It is currently trading for $0.024 and they predict it will rise to $0.03 by the end of the year. It will reach $0.04 in 2024 and $0.05 in 2025. In 2026, it will fall back down to $0.046, but it will go up to $0.06 the following year.

In 2028, 1 OOKI will trade for $0.087 and for $0.105 the next year.

OOKI on social media